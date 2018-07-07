KP Boateng Unveiled At US Sassuolo

Ghana international, Kevin Prince Boateng has been officially unveiled at Italian side US Sassuolo.

Prince Boateng joined the Italian side from German Bundesliga side from Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 31-year-old attacking midfielder signed a two-year deal with the Green and Black lads on Thursday.

The former Tottenham Hotspurs and Portsmouth midfielder was unveiled on Friday afternoon at the Mapei headquarters in Sassuolo with CEO of the Giovanni Carnevali taking part in the conference table.

This is the second time Boateng has returned to Italy after playing for AC Milan.

He won the DFP Pokal Cup with Frankfurt in his final season.