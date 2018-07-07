modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY A Pastor Or A Parasite?...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Football News

KP Boateng Unveiled At US Sassuolo

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
KP Boateng Unveiled At US Sassuolo

Ghana international, Kevin Prince Boateng has been officially unveiled at Italian side US Sassuolo.

Prince Boateng joined the Italian side from German Bundesliga side from Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 31-year-old attacking midfielder signed a two-year deal with the Green and Black lads on Thursday.

The former Tottenham Hotspurs and Portsmouth midfielder was unveiled on Friday afternoon at the Mapei headquarters in Sassuolo with CEO of the Giovanni Carnevali taking part in the conference table.

This is the second time Boateng has returned to Italy after playing for AC Milan.

He won the DFP Pokal Cup with Frankfurt in his final season.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

quot-img-1LET US MAKE POLITICS A CLEAN GAME RATHER THAN A DIRTY ONE. WE NEED PEACE IN THIS COMING ELECTIONS

By: SULLAIMARN JUMAH quot-img-1
body-container-line