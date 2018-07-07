Boxer Micah And Coach Lokko Part Ways

Founder of the Brinx Boxing Gym at James Town in Accra, Lawrence Nii Carl Lokko, who guided some of Ghana’s world boxing title hopes has decided to discontinue training undefeated bantamweight contender Duke Micah for personal reasons.

Lokko’s accomplishments include his work with Richard Commey, Fredrick Lawson and Micah, all of whom are on the nib of a world title. Micah is his latest success story. The former 2012 Olympian has won the Commonwealth title, the WBO Africa belt and is currently the WBC International bantamweight champion.

Lokko hoped to complete the journey to a world title with Duke. However, due to family commitments, the need for oversight at his Bronx Boxing Club in Accra, as well as the expansive duties ascribed to his role as technical advisor to the Ghana Boxing Authority, he has decided to return home to Ghana, leaving Micah in the USA to further his development.

“I will no longer be working with Duke for personal reasons,” Lokko said. “However, I am grateful for the opportunity I had to work with him and wish him well in the future.”

Michael Amoo-Bediako and Jacob Zwennes, Micah’s co-managers thanked Carl for his tremendous work with their charge.

“We both recognize the immense sacrifices Carl has made to help Duke’s career and we are forever grateful for that. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours and will support his continuous efforts to unearth talent in support of Ghana boxing.”

Earlier this year, coach Lokko parted ways with Richard Commey.