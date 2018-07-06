2018 World Cup: ‘Colombia Is Dirtiest Team’ - Stones

England defender John Stones has branded Colombia the ‘dirtiest’ team he has ever faced as the fallout from their World Cup clash continues.

The Manchester City centre-back admits he was astounded at the tricks Colombia played during the second-round clash in Moscow on Tuesday.

England won 4-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra-time to book a quarter-final clash with Sweden tomorrow.

But Stones highlighted a number of incidents – including Wilmar Barrios, avoiding a red card for a headbutt on Jordan Henderson – and was critical of Colombia’s physical and mental provocation.

He said: ‘The game was so strange. It was the dirtiest team I’ve ever come up against, in the respect of when we won a penalty, surrounding the referee, pushing the referee, the headbutt you’ve all seen, scuffing the penalty spot, a lot of off the ball stuff I’m sure you’ve not heard about.'