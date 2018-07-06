CONFIRMED: Sannie Daara Sues Anas And Tiger Eye With A $4.2m Defamatory Suit And Violation Of Human Rights

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Ibrahim Sannie Daara has slapped two suits against award-winning investigative journalist, Anas Armeyaw Anas and his Tiger Eye PI team for defamation and infringing on his fundamental human rights.

This emerges after the airing of the "Number 12" documentary which focused on exposing the rot and corruption in Ghana Football.

In the video, the TigerEyePI team was seen giving money which was in an envelope to Sannie Daara but he rejected the money and asked the undercover journalist to give the money to a certain who was with him and urged them to ask the player to train hard if he wants to earn a national team call-up.

The former BBC worker is demanding an apology and retraction from Anas Armeyaw Anas and his team.

However, Ibrahim Sannie Daara is also demanding an amount of $4.2m (GHS 20m) from Anas and his Tiger Eye team for defamation.

Dominic Ayine who is the counsel for Sannie Daara is also asking that an order for a perpetual injunction is granted to restrain Anas and his Tiger Eye Team from publishing any defamatory video about him.

The government has taken steps to dissolve the Ghana Football Association after the airing of the documentary at the Accra International Conference Centre which fingered top Ghana Football Association.

However, former president of the Ghana FA, Kwesi Nyantakyi has also sued the ace investigative journalist for defamation.

Below is the statement...

