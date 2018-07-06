Electroland Supports Wheelchair Star For British Tennis Open

Electroland Ghana Limited has donated One Thousand United States Dollars ($1,000) to Ghana's wheelchair tennis star, Maclean Atsu Dzidzinyo towards this year's British Wheelchair Tennis Open.

Maclean is the only African taking part in the tennis competition which is scheduled to come off in England from July 19 to 22. He qualified to participate in the British Open following his exploits in the lesser British Feature last year.

Making the donation to Maclean at their head office, Electroland said it was touched by the exploits of Maclean in his career, and the urgent need of support to enable him take part in this competition.

“Once we heard of his urgent need for support, we did some checks on him and we realized he has a very good potential. So we decided to support his feeding, accommodation and internal transportation to enable him take part in the event,” said Adiza Ibrahim, a marketing executive of Electroland Ghana.

“A successful Maclean will inspire thousands of physically challenged people, and it will drum home the often stated message that disability is not inability. At Electroland, we bring home happiness, and we are happy to put a smile on the face of Maclean.”

“We wish him well and we are hopeful he will make Ghana and himself proud,” she added.

Maclean expressed his gratitude to Electroland for its support and assured that he will use the opportunity of participating in the British Open to inspire his colleagues.

“Whatever equipment I get from the competition; balls and rackets, I will bring them back to Ghana to support my other colleagues playing wheelchair tennis.”

Electroland Ghana Limited is the brand owner of NASCO Electronics and the major distributor of Samsung and Midea products in Ghana.