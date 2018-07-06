Collin Quaner Stars Preseason With Huddersfield Town FC

Ghana's Collin Quaner has begun pre-season with his club Huddersfield Town FC.

David Wagner’s side started their official pre-season on Wednesday and the Ghanaian star was in attendance.

The Terriers escaped relegation on the final day after holding Chelsea to 1:1 at Stamford Bridge.

The giant attacker was key for Huddersfield Town last season and he is expected to be one of the main acts in attack this impending season.

Quaner spent part of his summer holidays in Ghana but was back in UK last month to start personal preparations ahead of the pre-season.

Quaner has already expressed his desire to play for Ghana and could make the 2019 AFCON squad if he has a good season.