49 minutes ago | Football News

KP Boateng Grateful To Eintracht Frankfurt After Completing US Sassoulo Move

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Ghana international, Kevin-Prince Boateng has sent a farewell message to his former side Eintracht Frankfurt.

The former Las Palmas playmaker joined the Italian side on Thursday from the German Bundesliga side.

Video below...

Prince-Boateng won the DFP Pokal Cup with Frankfurt defeating Bayern Munich 3:1 in his finals season.

