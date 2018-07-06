Political ideologies are like formulas. If you try one of them and it does not work, you have the possibility to try any of the alternatives.By: Desmond Ayim-Aboagye
KP Boateng Grateful To Eintracht Frankfurt After Completing US Sassoulo Move
Ghana international, Kevin-Prince Boateng has sent a farewell message to his former side Eintracht Frankfurt.
The former Las Palmas playmaker joined the Italian side on Thursday from the German Bundesliga side.
Video below...
Prince-Boateng won the DFP Pokal Cup with Frankfurt defeating Bayern Munich 3:1 in his finals season.