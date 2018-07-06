BREAKING NEWS: Sannie Daara Sues Anas For Defamation

Communication Director for the Ghana Football Association, Ibrahim Sannie Daara has confirmed to MODERNGHANA.COM that he has filed two lawsuits against investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas for defamation.

The former BBC worker was also captured in the "Number 12" video accepting gift from TigerEyePI team to influence player selection to the senior national team the Black Stars.

Mr Daara is demanding an apology and retraction from Anas and his TigerEyePI team.

However, he is also demanding GHC 20million and refraining Anas and his Tiger Eye PI firm from publishing defamatory things about him.

In a telephone conversation with Sannie Daara, he said, "It is true but I am yet to release a statement."

Video Below...

