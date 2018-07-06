modernghana logo

2 hours ago | World Cup 2018

2018 World Cup: Brazil’s Danilo Ruled Out Of World Cup With Ankle Injury

BBC
Brazil full-back Danilo has been ruled out of the World Cup, after injuring his ankle in training on the eve of Friday’s quarter-final against Belgium.

The Manchester City defender suffered ligament damage in his left ankle but has asked to remain with the squad.

Danilo, 26, has only played in Brazil’s opening 1-1 draw with Switzerland on 17 June and then suffered a thigh injury.

He has since been replaced by Corinthians right-back Fagner in Brazil’s starting XI.

Danilo had come into the squad as a replacement for Paris St-Germain’s Dani Alves, who has missed the tournament with a knee injury.

