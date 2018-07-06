2018 Women’s AFCON: CAF Officer Arrives On Friday For inspection

Competitions Director for the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Samson Adamu, will arrive in Ghana for a three- day working visit to assess progress being made towards the staging of the 2018 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ghana later this year.

The July 6 to 9, the visit will see Mr Adamu inspect the Accra and Cape Coast stadia, the venues for the matches as well as the training pitches and hotels selected for the November 17 to December 1 competition.

This is the second inspection CAF will be conducting to update itself on progress being made towards the women’s AFCON.

Ahead of the visit, the Local Organising Committee (LOC) has announced that work has begun on the re-grassing of the pitch at the El-Wak Stadium.

Similar exercises will take place at the match venues in addition to the Robert Mensah and Nduom Stadium, chosen as training pitches.

The regression project is expected to be completed by October.