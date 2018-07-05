Number12: 4 National Sports Authority Staff Interdicted

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has disclosed that staff who were implicated in the Anas Aremeyaw Anas exposé have been interdicted.

It will be recalled that four staff members of the NSA namely: Robert Sarfo Mensah (Director General), Frederica Mensah-Davis (Public Relations Officer), Joshua Mensah (Ashanti Regional Director) and Patrick Agorzor, Protocol Officer, were captured in Anas’s investigative piece accepting monetary gifts.

A statement issued by the management of the NSA and signed by the acting Public Relations Officer, Charles Obeng Amofah, noted that staff who were captured receiving cash on the Anas investigative piece were not at post.

The statement, which was in reaction to a publication in the June 26 edition of the Daily Graphic headlined “GFA staff in dilemma”, rejected the assertion which sought to suggest that the NSA staff who were implicated in the said video were still at post.

It further explained that the management of the NSA after the exposé activated an administrative procedure by setting up a committee to give affected staff the opportunity to respond to the actions captured in the video while waiting for the outcome of the police investigations.

“The management of the National Sports Authority’s attention has been drawn to a publication in the Daily Graphic dated June 26, 2018, on the above subject matter. The story seeks to suggest that NSA staff who were implicated in the Anas video were still at post and that they (GFA staff) don’t understand why they have been prevented from working.

“It is worth noting that management of the NSA quickly activated its internal administrative procedure by setting up a committee to give the affected staff the opportunity to respond to the actions captured in the exposé while waiting for the outcome of the police investigations. Subsequently, these implicated persons, including the Director-General, have been interdicted in line with our laid down administrative procedure and are not at a post,” the statement added.

The NSA, however, stressed that the NSA would not condone any acts of misconduct on the part of any staff of the authority or any association or federation registered under the outfit, including the GFA, and, therefore, welcome the government’s decision to refer the matter to the Ghana Police Service for further investigation.