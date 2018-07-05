Number12: RAG Suspends Referees In Anas Exposé

The Referees Association of Ghana [RAG] has suspended all the 15 referees captured on tape taking bribes in the Anas Aremeyaw Anas documentary dubbed "Number 12".

A statement signed and released by the General Secretary of the RAG, Mr Joseph Ayita Mensah said:

“All referees and assistant referees who appeared in the Anas exposé should not be appointed for any football match“.

It further states that they are making efforts to secure a copy of the video from the Tiger Eye PI for study and also to enable them to take all the necessary actions against the named referees.

The association has also urged its member not to deal directly with any Football Club or Team official with regard to officiating any football match.

RAG further stated that any football club or team which needs the services of football referees should channel their request through the regional branches for its sanction.