2018 World Cup: Top Stars Who Haven't Twinkled In The World Cup

All too soon, we have come to the end of an exciting round of games where the men have been separated from the boys.

As we head into the quarter-final stage, this is a chronicle of some top stars who have not lived up to their expectations. Below are the flops of the tournament so far:

David De Gea

De Gea’s impressive performances for Manchester United brought about the mantra, “Dave Saves”. However, judging De Gea’s performances in the world cup, the “Dave Saves” mantra is gradually reversing into “Save Dave”. De Gea’s howler allowed Cristiano Ronaldo to net his second goal in that exciting 3-3 draw against Portugal. He faced 7 shots in the tournament and conceded 6 goals. Incredible, isn’t it?

Sergio Ramos

Ramos hasn’t been at his best as his miscommunication with Andres Iniesta led to Boutaib scoring Morocco’s first goal. He also failed to efficiently organize his defence as En-Nesyri rose highest to head in Morocco’s second. Overall, Spain’s defensive organization in their group games against Portugal, Iran and Morocco hasn’t been the best and Sergio Ramos will rue their poor defensive performance.

Gerrard Pique

Just like his captain, Gerrard Pique has also underwhelmed. They have been at the centre of a leaky Spanish defence that has let in 5 goals so far. He was lucky to escape a red card after his two-footed launch into Morocco’s Boutaib. In the same game against Morocco, Pique was again fortunate not to be penalized for a clear handball at the edge of the box in the second half. His recklessness in the box saw him concede the penalty that led to Russia’s equalizer.

Jerome Boateng

Jerome Boateng in the games he played seemed interested in being a midfielder than being the defender we know him to be. He was caught for a lack of pace several times against Mexico and failed to impress against Sweden where he earned a red card. It is of little surprise that the Germans got eliminated at the group stage.

Sami Khedira

Khedira was unimpressive in the game against Mexico. He was outrun by the Mexican midfielders and failed to execute his defensive duties. In that game, Carlos Vela and Hirving Lozano had a field day as they just went through the German midfield as if it wasn’t there. Due to his horror performance, he was benched against Sweden. He returned to the line-up against South Korea but was hauled off in the 58th minute.

Mohammed El-Neny

The Arsenal man didn’t put up much of a fight in the midfield in all their group games. He failed to drive his team forward and was caught out of position several times in their game against Russia. He failed to dominate the midfield in any game. He would have wished for a better performance as he managed to complete a paltry 2 tackles in the 3 games he played.

Bernardo Silva

Touted as the heir to Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo has failed to live up to his high expectations. He was substituted in matches against Spain and Morocco and failed to make the starting 11 against Iran. More worrying is that he failed to produce a goal, shot, assist or key pass during the group stage. Though he had an impressive game against Uruguay, it was a bit too little, too late.

Angel Di Maria

Di Maria has been a shadow of himself so far. He was substituted in games against Iceland and Nigeria and failed to make the starting 11 against Croatia. Prior to the game against France, he managed 1 successful cross out of 4 attempts and had no shot at goal. He did score against France but his general performance in the tournament left much to be desired.

Robert Lewandowski

Lewandowski failed to score in 3 games. He only managed 6 shots of which 3 was on target. He failed to dominate the opposition defenders in the games he played and overall, he was below par and didn’t look sharp enough.

Timo Werner

He had a tournament to forget. The German striker had a total of 6 shots of which only 1 was on target and failed to find the back of the net. He also had an unimpressive pass accuracy of 64.9% in the opponent’s half. Much was expected from the RB Leipzig star but he dazzled in the Bundesliga only to deceive us in the World Cup.

Thomas Muller

Muller also had an unimpressive tournament. He managed 3 shots of which only 1 was on target. He played a big part in Germany’s uninspiring performances which saw them exit the tournament at the group stage.

Manager: Joachim Low

He underwhelmed with his predictable style of play and uninspiring substitutions. He deserves to be named as coach of the flops.

Substitutes

Kelechi Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi, Mesut Ozil, Younes Belhanda, Lucas Biglia, Raheem Sterling.

Substitute GK’s: Armani, Willy Caballero

Substitute Manager: Jorge Sampaoli

Stats retrieved from myKhel.com