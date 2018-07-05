Camara Nguessen Wants Better Second Round For Hearts of Oak In ZCPL

Camara Nguessen, Hearts of Oak midfielder hope for a better second round in the Zylofon Cash Premier League.

The Phobians finished the first half of the campaign at the disappointing 10th place leading to the sack of Coach Henry Willington.

however. Nguessen wants to see a better Hearts of Oak side in the second round of the season.

“The break in the league has affected my rhythm,” Camara told the club’s website. “I did not start the season with the team and I have heard a few people say I did not start well in the games I have played but that is because I am now hitting my strides and picking my rhythm so it was hard for me. I tried to do my best in the games I played but I am working on some of the mistakes in my game and working on my strengths as well.”

“Training is different from the match; training determines the way the match goes. Every week, you play a game to know whether you are ready or not. But now, we are only training and not playing so we cannot really gauge our level,” Camara continued.

“We are down on the league table and we want to get up. I want to beg the supporters of the club to be patient. We are working hard to come back better when the league resumes because we have not stopped training. We want to be ready when the league starts again.”

Hearts resumed training and have since been preparing vividly for the second round of the season which is yet to kick start.