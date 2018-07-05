Ghana Football Need New Faces - Nana Arhin Duah

Ghana football needs new leadership, according to former Asante Kotoko striker, Nana Arhin Duah.

After the airing of the "Number 12" by Anas Aremeyaw Anas video which uncovered the rot in Ghana football, all football-related activities in the country has been brought to a halt.

The government has appointed Dr Kofi Amoah and technical director of the Ghana Football Association to head the team to lead Ghana football.

Arhin-Duah believes the development of football in the country has become a major problem to all stakeholders in the game with numerous people calling for change with regards to the directional policy of football in the country.

However, he believes the time has come for change and reiterated the need to engage serious minds who poised to revamp football in the country.

“We need new ideas and a change in direction at Ghana football association because the system is not working.

“I will never campaign for a useless change. We need serious minds that can change Ghana football for the better.

The burly player was renowned for his goalscoring exploits during his days with Ashanti Gold and later at Kotoko, where earned the nickname, Nana Obua Nipa which literally means the King who saves lives.