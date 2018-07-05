Jerome Otchere Part Ways With Dreams FC

Communications Member of Dreams FC, Jerome Otchere has revealed that he is no more working with the Dawu based club due to ill health.

The respected sports journalist joined the "Still Beleive" side from Asante Kotoko.

According to him, he has not been performing any function for the club since April this year because he went for a medical check-up abroad.

"I have not been working for the club since April because I have not been well," he told Zylofon TV.

"I went for a medical examination, and I am due for another, in 4 months time.

"The club and I have mutually agreed to part ways since it won be prudent to be out for another 4 months without working actively for the club," he added.