Remain Calm - Minister Tells Football People

Statement from the corridors of Youth and Sports Ministry has told the football fraternity to remain calm in the midst of the brawl that has rocked Ghana football.

A statement signed by Youth and Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah after a meeting with FIFA last week, indicated that pragmatic steps are being taken to ensure sanity prevails in the country's football.

As a result, Government and World Football governing body, FIFA, has instructed businessman, Dr Kofi Amoah and Francis Oti Akenteng, GFA Technical Director to take charge of football activities in the country.

The duo has been tasked and handed the role of an interim Liason team to collaborate with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to manage the country's football.

The decision, contained in a statement signed by the Sports Minister comes in the wake of government delegation's visit to FIFA headquarters, Zurich last Sunday following Tiger PI investigation which captured alleged corrupt practices by some sports officials.

It added ” Pending the institution of definite interim measures for the administration of football in Ghana, the following persons are mandated to constitute a Liason Team with FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for football affairs in Ghana: a. Dr Kofi Amoah (Head of Liason Team) b. Coach Oti Akenteng (Member)

The Government entreats Ghanaians, and the football community in particular, to remain calm while firm measures are adopted to sanitise the administration of the game of football in the country.”

Businessman Dr Amoah, headed the Local Organising Committee for the 2008 African Cup of Nation in Ghana, while Oti Akenteng, the Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), is a member of the body.

The government delegation that met with the FIFA officials included the Sports Minister, Asiamah, Deputy Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, Deputy Chief of Staff at the Presidency, Samuel Abu Jinapor and the Member of Parliament for Agona West Constituency, Cynthia Mamle Morrison.