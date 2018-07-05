Neymar Will Never Win Ballon d’Or If He Stays At PSG, Says Rivaldo

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar must join Real Madrid if he is to win the Ballon d’Or, former Brazil international Rivaldo has said.

Earlier this week, Real denied a report on Spanish TV that said they had made a €310 million offer to sign the ex-Barcelona player.

But Rivaldo told Sport Bild that the 26-year-old Brazil captain must leave France in order to become the world’s greatest attacker.

“From my point of view, he can’t win the accolade [the Ballon d’Or at PSG],” he said. “If Neymar wants to achieve it, he must play for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“He will never win the Ballon d’Or under new coach Thomas Tuchel at Paris Saint-Germain. The football he needs is played in Spain, for instance. That’s why a transfer to Real is so important for Neymar.

“In any case, I hope it works out. Paris doesn’t have a tradition like other big European clubs, namely Real, Barca, Manchester United and Bayern Munich.”

UEFA announced on Tuesday that it will review a decision to clear the French champions of breaking financial fair play rules after last summer’s spending spree, which included the €222 million signing of Neymar.