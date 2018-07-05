Laryea Kingston Commend Kwadwo Asamoah For Inter Milan Move

Former Ghana international, Laryea Kingston has commended Kwadwo Asamoah’s move to Italian side Inter Milan insisting the move will offer him an opportunity to recapture his form.

The 29-year-old completed his move to the former European Champions on Monday penning down three-year deal after spending six years with the Old Ladies.

The midfielder was used as a wing-back on the left side of defence which restricted him.

However, Laryea Kingston believes the move to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza will give him the chance to play in his favoured position.

“He has had a very good career at Juventus and the trophies show that,” Kingston told KweséESPN in an interview.

“But I don’t think we saw the best of him there.

“We’ve always known that Asamoah is best in an advanced midfield position setting up chances, so while he has performed his role at left-wing back effectively, he is always at his best when playing more central.

“I think Asamoah himself will be hoping the Inter move allows him to play in midfield a lot more because that is where he is most effective," he added.

Asamoah won six Serie A titles, four Coppa Italia winner’s medals and three Super Cup titles.