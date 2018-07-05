2018 Women’s AFCON: Work Commences On Four Venue Pitches

Green Grass Technology has commenced works on all the venue pitches for the African Women's Cup of Nations to be hosted by Ghana in November.

Green Grass is expected to relay the pitches for the El-wak stadium, the Accra Sports Stadium, Cape Coast Sports Stadium, Robert Mensah Sports Stadium and the Nduom Stadium in Elmina.

El-wak and Ndoum stadia will serve as training pitches while the Accra and Cape Coast stadia will host the matches.

All the pitches are expected to be ready by October 2018.

The Accra sports stadium is currently undergoing major rehabilitation ahead of the 8-team tournament which is expected to take place from Nov 17, 2018 – Dec 1, 2018.