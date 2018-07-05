KP Boateng Excused From Frankfurt Pre-Season Training

Ghana international, Kevin-Prince Boateng has been excused from Eintracht Frankfurt’s pre-season training ahead of his proposed move to Sassuolo.

The training session took place on Wednesday morning with over 1000 supporters in attendance at the Commerzbank-Arena to watch the first session under new boss Adi Hütter.

However, the former Portsmouth starman was a notable absentee as he edges closer to a sensational return to the Italian Serie A after just a season back in the Bundesliga with Frankfurt.

“It’s true that Kevin-Prince is in transfer talks," said Eintracht sporting director Bruno Hübner.

"He informed us of his wish.”

The Former AC Milan star will be signing a three year deal with Sassuolo as negotiations between the player's agent and the Italian club get to a close.

Kevin-Prince Boateng won the DFP Pokal Cup with Frankfurt beating Bayern Munich 3:1 last season.