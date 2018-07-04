C.K. Akunnor Issues Stern Warning To AshGold CEO Over Comments On Salary

Former AshantiGold trainer, C.K. Akunnor, has issued a stern warning to the Chief Executive Officer of the club, Frederick Acheampong, over comments made on several media platforms in relation to his tenure at the club and related matters.

The Miners announced last week that they parted ways with the former Dreams FC head coach despite guiding the team to safety at the end of last season and second place at the first round of the current league season.

This emerges after the former Black Stars skipper failed to resume training with the first team last week Monday.

Akunnor was seen on television doing punditary job in the ongoing 2018 FIFA World Cup.

However, the former Hearts of Oak trainer is unhappy that Acheampong has been speaking on his wages and earnings in public when such details should have remained confidential per their contractual obligations.

He released a statement on Wednesday to state his position on the development.

My attention has been drawn several statements being peddled around by AshGold CEO Mr. Acheampong Frederick after I agreed to part ways with the club.

I wish to state that as a professional, I respect my contract as a coach with any club I work with and do same even after leaving the club.

I have been a player for the club and I’m proud to have returned to the club as a coach.

I, however, wish to draw the attention of the CEO of the club to stay away from telling blatant lies about me aimed at tarnishing my image.

His incessant discussion of my private issues including my salaries on public radio and other public platforms must cease since I am no longer his employee.

My contract with the club before I left did not permit them to make my financial engagements public and I will entreat him to respect that and desist from discussion my private issues in public.

Again, I wish to state that whether I was sacked or we parted ways, our marriage has broken up and we must accept and move on instead of his consistent attempt to take me to the cleaners.

The football industry is a big one and so far as we continue to live by it, we are likely to meet again one day so it will be better for him to keep quiet about me before I am forced to slap him with any legal suit.

Thank you.

Signed…..

Coach C. K. Akonnor (Former Black Stars skipper)

Meanwhile, AshGold has asked assistant, Yakubu Mambo, to take charge of the team in the interim while a new head coach is sought.