Inter Allies Resume Training

Premier League side, Inter Allies have resumed training after three weeks break.

Assistant coaches, Yaw Preko and Adam Fazazi have been tasked to take charge of the team after the club and former Hearts of Oak gaffer, Kenichi Yatsuhashi mutually parted ways.

The Club, in anticipation of the league’s resumption, is hoping coach Preko and coach Fazazi will put the team through their paces in other to maintain momentum gathered after the first round of the league.

Inter Allies will be looking to be involved in some friendlies to keep the players match fit after weeks of inactivity.

The "Eleven Is To One" boys finished the first half of the Zylofon Cash Premier League campaign on the 5th position on league log with 25 points.