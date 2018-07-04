Ernest Asante Grateful To FC Nordsjælland After Joining Al Jazira

Ghana international, Ernest Asante has thanked FC Nordsjælland after joining UAE side Al Jazira.

The former Ghana U-17 star joined FC Nordsjælland from Norwegian side Stabæk and lived up to expectation.

Asante find the back of the net 16 times in 36 games to help the Wild Tigers finish 3rd on the standings.

And after completing his move on Wednesday, the 29 year old says he is grateful to his former side.

“I’ve had time to learn on and off the track, and people in the club have believed in myself in times when I have not done it myself. I take our eternal work in FCN and Right to Dream about the growth mindset with me and it will help me in the future.

“I have always felt welcome in the club and in the squad, although I may be much older than many of the players. The changing room has been fantastic and I would like to thank all my teammates and coaches for their support.

"I hope the environment in my new club will be the same, though I think it will be hard to find something so good," he added.