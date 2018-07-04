FIFA U20 WWC: FIFA Clears Black Princesses To Begin Preparations For Tournament

Ghana’s female U-20 women’s team, the Black Princesses, are expected to begin preparations immediately for the U-20 women’s World Cup in France after they were cleared by FIFA.

The participation of the Princesses was in doubt following the injunction placed on all football activities in the country after the airing of the Anas documentary into corruption in Ghana football.

But following dialogue between FIFA, government officials and selected members of the GFA, Yusif Basigi’s team will now be expected to reconvene in camp with the aim to step up preparations for the competition which kicks off on August 4.

The team initially started camp in May and were scheduled to travel to China and Singapore for preparatory matches before leaving for France for the competition. But the team was dispersed following the premiere of the Anas investigation.

Businessman Dr Kofi Amoah and the GFA Technical Director Francis Oti Akenteng have been tasked by FIFA and the government of Ghana to facilitate the participation of Ghana’s national teams in international competitions while the two parties work out interim measures for the administration of football in the country.