Anas Exposé: Kofi Amoah Heads Gov’t Liaison Team With FIFA & CAF

The Government of Ghana has appointed businessman, Dr. Kofi Amoah, to head a newly-formed Liaison Team as government works to restore normalcy to the country’s football following the exposition of corruption in the administration of the game by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Amoah will be assistant by Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association. Francis Oti Akenteng, with the duo tasked to facilitate communication between government on one hand and world’s football governing body FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on the other, while interim measures for the administration of football are being sought.

The team was formed after the Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah, led a government delegation to meet FIFA in Zurich last Friday to fashion out a road map to restoring sanity to football administration in the country.

In a statement released on Wednesday and signed by the sector minister, government announced it will “collaborate, closely, with FIFA to restore normalcy and integrity to the administration of football in in Ghana.”

The minister also urged Ghanaians to be “remain calm while firm measures are adopted to sanitize the administration of the game of football in the country.”

Amoah was initially named in a 5-member committee put in place by government to work out reforms in the country’s football. But GHALCA chairman, Kudjoe Fianoo, withdrew from the committee, and the committee has yet to be inaugurated.

Football has ground to a halt in the country after government reacted to the Anas exposé by petitioning the high court to dissolve the FA and placed an injunction on all football activities in the country.

