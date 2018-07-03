2018 World Cup: England End World Cup Shootout Pain To Overcome Colombia

England's new generation ended the World Cup penalty jinx by knocking out Colombia on spot kicks to reach the quarter-finals.

Eric Dier scored the winning kick after Jordan Pickford's brilliant save from Carlos Bacca's attempt, with England's first ever World Cup shootout win setting up a meeting with Sweden in Samara on Saturday.

Gareth Southgate's side had been seconds away from the last eight during normal time, with Harry Kane's penalty after he was fouled by Carlos Sanchez in the box - his sixth goal of the tournament - looking as though it was going to send them through.

But deep into injury time, Colombia threw everyone forward for a Juan Cuadrado corner, including goalkeeper David Ospina, and Yerry Mina headed a dramatic equaliser at the Spartak Stadium.

Kieran Trippier was standing on the line but could not keep out the Barcelona centre-back's third headed goal of the World Cup.

The Three Lions had been on top for most of the 90 minutes but appeared understandably deflated in extra time - although Danny Rose and Dier missed late chances to win the game and avoid a shootout.

Henderson had a penalty saved by Ospina in the shootout but Mateus Uribe smashed the following kick onto the crossbar to pave the way for Pickford and Dier to be England heroes.

No previous world champions stand between England and the final. The winners of their quarter-final will face either Croatia or hosts Russia for a place in Moscow on 15 July.

The game itself had been a bad-tempered affair, with eight players booked in total - six Colombians, including Wilmar Barrios, who was lucky to avoid red for a first-half headbutt on Henderson.