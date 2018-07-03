Boxer Collapses, Dies During Training Session

Uganda’s professional boxer, Mustafa Katende, collapsed and died during a training session in the capital Kampala.

Ayub Kalule, one of the veteran trainers at the Police Training School Gym in Kibuli, told Xinhua that Katende was not feeling well but decided to do a small workout since he was preparing for a professional fight.

“He missed a step and fell off hitting his back on the ground,” Kalule said.

Dan Kasole, the head coach at the gym said they tried to rush Katende to hospital but he died on the way.

The 35-year old professional boxer was slated to have his next fight in Poland on July 30.

“This is bad news, but we shall accept what has happened,” Geoffrey Nyakana, Uganda’s former professional boxer told Xinhua.

According to records, Katende who has had several fights in Russia and Belgium had his last fight last year in Kampala against Yasin Kakungulu in the middleweight category.

Uganda has over the years produced top boxers in the East and Central African region like Kassim Ouma, Justin Juuko, John Mugabi, Sharif Bogere, Kalule and Nyakana among others.