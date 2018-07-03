Nana Ampomah Signs Three-Year Contract Extension With Belgian Side Waasland-Beveren

Ghana midfielder Nana Amponsah has signed a three-year contract extension at Waasland-Beveren which will keep him at the club until 2021.

The 22-year-old has been rewarded with an improved offer after impressing heavily since joining two years ago.

The Belgian side has warded off interest from some stellar clubs including Fortuna DÃ¼sseldorf, Besiktas and KRC Genk to tie him down permanently.

"Nana Opoku Ampomah has just put his signature under a new agreement, and the Ghanaian flank attacker extends to the Freethiel until 2021," the club said.

Waasland-Beveren Chairman Dirk Huyck further stated: "Nana turned out to be one of the revelations of the Belgian league this season, he can also present nice statistics as a flank attacker, and of course we are very happy with his renewal as a club,"

"He showed his importance in many different competitions. that he wants to stay longer on the Freethiel. "

The midfielder has been capped once by Ghana.

