The work God wants everyone to do for Him(God)is to live in peace with everybody.And everyone who lives in peace with his or her neighbour is love.Love does not hurt.By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
Ronaldo set for Juventus switch
Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Real Madrid for Juventus this summer after seeing a transfer request granted, claims Jugones.
The Blancos have bowed to the demands of the Portuguese superstar and will sanction a €100 million (£88m/$116m) deal.
Juve are prepared to pay the 33-year-old €30m-a-year on a contract through to 2022.