GNPC Ghana Fastest Human (2018) At Kumasi Lives Up To Expectation

The GNPC Ghana’s Most Fastest Talent Hunt 2018 edition in Kumasi at the Paa Joe Park lived up to expectation with shocking results and the organisers were very happy at the turn out as well as the high performance of the athletes.

Emmanuel Mensah became the new sensation in the senior’s men race to be watched when he beat the new star on the block Gadayi.

Here are the full results released by the organisers:

U-10 (Boys) Hand Time -

1st. Isaac Beniako, Old Tafo R/C Prim. Ashanti (8.00)

2nd. Beyelai Blessing Anokye, Ave Maria Sch. Ash (8.68)

3rd. Augustine Amankwaah, Akosomo D/A Prim. Ash (8.93)

U-15 (Girls)

1st. Elizabeth Durowaa, Nyankyerenease Meth. Sch (12.76)

2nd. Helena Sarfo, Nyankyerenease Meth. Sch. (12.99)

3rd. Issaka Shamsiyat, Danfa Meth. Sch (13.01)

U-10 (Girls)

1st. Nurakayaba Ibrahim, Aisha Bintu Prim.Ash (8.68)

2nd. Martha Antwi, Old Tafo R/C Prim. (8.89)

3rd. Karl Sethina, Ayi Mensah Prim. (8.94)

U-15 (Boys)

1st. Harrison Nkrumah , Nyankyerenease Meth. Sch (10.88)

2nd. Aboakye Agyei, Adum Presby Sch. (11.05)

3rd. John Darko, Amass Jhs (11.09)

U-18 (Girls)

1st. Gifty Oforiwaa, Koss..12.04

2nd. Daniella Nti Japass (12.46)

3rd. Abigail Njoh, Koss (12.51)

U-18 (Boys)

1st. James Oyar, Kintampo R/C, Brong Ahafo (10.53)

2nd. Afaxoe H. Remember, T.I Amass (10.54)

3rd. Richmond Opoku, Okess (10.61)

Seniors (Male)

1st. Emmanuel Oduro Mensah, Ashanti (10.06)

2nd. Gadayi Edwin, Ashanti (10.09)

3rd. Okyere Charles, Ashanti (10.42)

Seniors (Women)

1st. Kate Agyeman, Ashanti (11.59)

2nd. Boakye Mary, Ashanti (11.71)

3rd. Grace Obour, T.I Amass, Ashanti (11.84).

After the event, Gadayi who represented Ghana and placed second at the ECOWAS U20 championship accepted the challenge and promised to come back very strongly.

The next stop of the GNPC Ghana’s Fastest is in the capital Accra and all roads will lead to the University of Ghana, Legon Sports Field on July 21, 2018.

The final is on September 15, 2018.