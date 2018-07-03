Ghana international, Bernard Mensah has joined his teammates in Kayserispor's preseason training on Tuesday morning. The quite looking combative midfiel...
Ghana's Bernard Mensah Joins Kayseripsor In Preseason
Ghana international, Bernard Mensah has joined his teammates in Kayserispor's preseason training on Tuesday morning.
The quite looking combative midfielder joined the Turkish outfit on Monday after signing a year deal.
Last season, Mensah, who is owned by Atletico Madrid was on loan at Kasimpasa.
He will now be playing alongside compatriot Asamoah Gyan, who joined the club last season.