45 minutes ago | Football News

Ghana's Bernard Mensah Joins Kayseripsor In Preseason

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Ghana international, Bernard Mensah has joined his teammates in Kayserispor's preseason training on Tuesday morning.

The quite looking combative midfielder joined the Turkish outfit on Monday after signing a year deal.

Last season, Mensah, who is owned by Atletico Madrid was on loan at Kasimpasa.

He will now be playing alongside compatriot Asamoah Gyan, who joined the club last season.

