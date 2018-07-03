Dreams FC Resumes Training After Two Weeks Break

Dreams FC have returned training after a two-week break following the suspension of all football-related activities.

The First team and Youth side of the club resumed training ahead of the resumption of their various league campaigns.

The Still Beleive side are currently lie 4th on the Zylofon Cash Ghana Premier League log after completing after the end of the first round the first round while the Youth side lies 8th in their Greater Accra Division 2 league log after two draws in their first two games.

The Dreams FC club returned to the top flight after a season down and have been impressive in the current campaign.

However, the Zylofon Cash Premier League is yet to return after government took steps to dissolve the Ghana Football Association.

Meanwhile, several of the country's top flight referees were compromised an investigative piece by journalist Anas Armeyaw Anas.

The ambitious club will miss their captain Leonard Owusu for the rest of the campaign after the talismanic midfielder joined Ashdod FC last week.