Inter Allies Part Ways With Coach Kenichi Yatsuhashi

Premier League side, Inter Allies have confirmed that they have parted ways with head coach, Kenichi Yatsuhashi effective today.

A statement of the official club’s website, says the decision was by mutual consent and wished the former Hearts of Oak trainer all the best in the future.

The Japanese, American trainer was appointed as the head coach of the Eleven is to One at the start of the 2017/2018 season which is halfway through and leaves with the club in 5th place on the log with 8 wins and 7 losses.

Full statement:

Inter Allies mutually ends relationship with Head Coach Kenichi Yatsuhashi.

Effective today, both parties have parted ways mutually.

We appreciate the hard work of Kenichi Yatsuhahsi as Head Coach during the first round of the 2017/18 Zylofon Cash Premier League.

We wish to assure our supporters that, Management shall take all steps necessary to find a suitable Coach for the first team.