Wa All Stars Debunks Richard Arthur's Move To Olympique Lyon

2 hours ago | Football News

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Wa All Stars have denied claims that striker Richard Arthur has signed a deal with French Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais.

Reports emerged that the goal poacher joined the French outfit on a two-year deal.

But the former Ghana Premier League champions have poured cold water on the reports, insisting it's a complete fabrication.

The bulky forward rejoined the struggling Premier League side on an SOS call from Angolan side GD Interclub.

He featured prominently for the Wa-based side as they clinch the Ghana Premier League crown in 2016.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

