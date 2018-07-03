Wa All Stars have denied claims that striker Richard Arthur has signed a deal with French Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais. Reports emerged that the goal poa...
Wa All Stars Debunks Richard Arthur's Move To Olympique Lyon
Wa All Stars have denied claims that striker Richard Arthur has signed a deal with French Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais.
Reports emerged that the goal poacher joined the French outfit on a two-year deal.
But the former Ghana Premier League champions have poured cold water on the reports, insisting it's a complete fabrication.
The bulky forward rejoined the struggling Premier League side on an SOS call from Angolan side GD Interclub.
He featured prominently for the Wa-based side as they clinch the Ghana Premier League crown in 2016.