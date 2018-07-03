Wa All Stars Debunks Richard Arthur's Move To Olympique Lyon

Wa All Stars have denied claims that striker Richard Arthur has signed a deal with French Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais.

Reports emerged that the goal poacher joined the French outfit on a two-year deal.

But the former Ghana Premier League champions have poured cold water on the reports, insisting it's a complete fabrication.

Please disregard any media report stating that player; @RickArt99 has completed a transfer to French side @OL — WaAllStarsFC (@WaAllStarsFC) July 3, 2018

The bulky forward rejoined the struggling Premier League side on an SOS call from Angolan side GD Interclub.

He featured prominently for the Wa-based side as they clinch the Ghana Premier League crown in 2016.