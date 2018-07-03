GFA Workers Salary Frozen

The proverbial “When two elephants fight, it is the ground that suffers” typifies the government and Ghana Football Association (GFA) saga.

The injunction placed on the GFA activities has resulted in the freezing of June salaries of the ‘innocent’ GFA workers, this writer has gathered.

An insider who pleaded anonymity said “What crime has the workers committed to suffer for the iniquities of others?

“Many are breadwinners whose livelihood depends on their monthly salaries. They don’t travel outside on official duties to get per diem, and they don’t attend high- profiled meetings to get sitting allowances.

“The authorities must take a second look at the stand taken against the GFA, and work out a solution that will disentangle the GFA workers, who have nothing to do with what is going on, from the effects of the injunction.”

The source added that “GFA workers are suffering through no fault of theirs. It is my hope and prayer that the authorities will act swiftly to right this wrong.”

Last month, government moved in to place a ban on the activities of the country's football governing body; GFA, following an investigative piece by Tiger Eye PI that captured some sports officials in alleged degrees of misconduct.