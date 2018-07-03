2018 World Cup: Abukari Damba Unimpressed About Performance Of African Teams At World Cup

Ghana legend, Abukari Damba has expressed his disappointment in the display of African teams at the World Cup in the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Africa has no representatives in the knockout stage following the group stage elimination of all five teams.

Nigeria, Senegal, Morocco, Egypt and Tunisia were all crashed out in the group stage of the competition.

"The approach by Senegal against Japan was not the best. The attitude of the players played a key role in that game," Damba told Happy FM.

"I agree with Kwesi Appiah that African teams are retrogressing. We don't come to the table when the need arises."

"Sadio Mane is excellent when playing for Liverpool but look at what he did in Russia."

"Most players are playing because of money and they know that they can't earn a huge sum of money playing for their countries as much as they earn playing for their various clubs."

He continued, "We should inaccurate the sense of patriotism in the youths. The kids must be taught to be patriotic and see the pride playing for their countries."

"It's very possible for an African team to win the World Cup. It is not an impossibility. Africa has what it takes to win the World Cup but not anytime soon," he deduced.