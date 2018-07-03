Betway Ghana Conducts Health Screening In Accra

Betway Ghana held an open event at their Concept Store in Adabraka offering health screenings. The event was extremely successful with residents of Adabraka receiving information on health-related issues and a battery of tests from trained medical practitioners.

Residents who participated in Betway's health screening were taken through a series of tests including blood sugar level, BMI, an eye examination, a breast cancer examination and blood pressure monitoring. All who took part were grateful to have received a level of healthcare traditionally inaccessible to them.

Assemblyman Mohammed Norgah was elated with the event and was optimistic that the screenings would become a regular occurrence. He called on other corporate institutions in the Adabraka community to begin pursuing similar social initiatives.

As Ghana's leading online sports betting provider, Betway is passionate about giving back to the communities they operate in.

Through the provider's CSR commitments, a number of communities in Ghana have already benefited from a range of events and activities. To commemorate this year's World Hypertension Day, Betway provided a themed health screening at Amakom in Kumasi offering residents an opportunity to check their blood pressure.

The event also provided residents with information about why blood pressure is important and how to maintain it.