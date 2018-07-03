modernghana logo

17 minutes ago | Football News

Wa All Stars Striker Richard Arthur Joins French Giants Olympique Lyon

Ghanasoccernet.com
Wa All Stars forward Richard Arthur has joined French Ligue 1 giants Olympique Lyonnais ahead of the forthcoming campaign.

The bulky sharp-shooter signed the dotted line with the French giants after successful negotiation between the two parties.

The Ghanaian import enjoyed a remarkable trip to Angola for a successful stint with GD Interclub where his goals and overall exploits earned the club's player of the year.

"I have officially joined Olympique Lyon on a two-year deal.

"I will join them next week to prepare for the upcoming week," Arthur told kickgh.com.

Arthur joined Wa All Stars in 2015 and played a starring role for the Wa based side en route to their 2016 Ghana premier league trophy.

