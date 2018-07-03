Juventus Celebrates Kwadwo Asamoah After Completing Inter Milan Move [VIDEO]

Italian giants, Juventus have paid a glowing tribute to Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah after completing his move to Inter Milan.

The versatile midfielder officially joined Inter Milan on Monday after signing a three-year deal.

The Ghanaian left Juventus at the end of last season after his contract expired.

Following Inter’s confirmation of Asamoah’s acquisition, Juventus took to their Twitter handle to celebrate their former star.

In six seasons in Turin, he won 13 trophies, featuring 156 times and scoring five goals in Serie A.