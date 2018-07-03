Asamoah Gyan Not Ready To Hang His Boots

Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has rubbished suggestions that he might hang his boots following struggles with injuries in the last two seasons.

The 33-year-old failed to live up to expectation after joining Kayserispor last season where he struggled with fitness and form and was largely inactive for the club.

The former Sunderland forward played only 9 games and scored just a single goal in Turkey last season.

Despite the consistent injuries, Gyan has refused to rule out early retirement from football.

"Football is all about dedication and it is there,' he said on Cheers on GHOne TV.

"I will call it quits once I don't have that feeling anymore," he added

"When I don't train for some time I feel I am missing something so the desire is still there."

Ahead of the new campaign, the former Shanghai SIPG says he is working hard to revive his career.

"This season will be one of the important seasons [in my career]," he said.

"I didn't have a good season last term so it is important for me to be ready for this coming season.

"I have to be physically ready and all so this will be an important season."

The Black Stars captain has been joined by compatriot Bernard Mensah at Kayserispor after the Athletico Madrid midfielder excelled on loan at Kasimpasa last season.