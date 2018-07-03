4 Garrison Tennis Club To Honour New Ashanti Regional Commander

The 4 Garrison Officers Mess Tennis club will organize a tourney every year in honour of the Ashanti Regional Police Commander, DCOP Kwasi Duku.

The maiden edition of the competition is expected to be held between June 29 and July 1, 2019.

The host will play the Sakumono Tennis club in what many envisage to be a fierce encounter.

Executives of the club announced this during a courtesy call on the new Regional Police Commander in Kumasi.

President, S.S Abebe says the club will also use the annual tournament to help to court for public support for DCOP Duku and police in the region.

“We are here to officially welcome you to Kumasi once again and also inform you of the institution of an annual tournament in your honour.

"We hope to also help you with the necessary support of the public to proficiently carry out your responsibility effectively,” Mr Abebe said.

DCOP Duku, who is also as a member of the 4 Garrison Officers club was grateful for the honour done him.

“I am most grateful to the executives and members of the 4 Garrison Tennis club for this visit. I owe the club a lot of gratitude for the love and support so far offered me everywhere I go. You came to visit me at Wa and Takoradi of which I am appreciative of."

According to him, support from the club will make his stay in office a success. He called on them to rally behind him.

"As a club of which I am a member you have a very huge task to make sure I succeed because when I excel the club’s name will be mentioned so please support me in every endeavour."