Godsway Donyoh Scores Winning Goal For FC Nordsjalleand In Pre-Season Friendly Win Over PAOK

Ghanaian midfielder Godsway Donyoh grabbed the winner for FC Nordsjaelland in a pre-season friendly encounter against Greek side PAOK on Monday.

Nordsjaelland FC, who commenced their pre-season games with a 4-0 win over lower-tier outfit NykÃ¸bing FC last week, were hoping to keep the momentum ahead of their UEFA Europa League first-round qualifier against Northern Ireland side Cliftonville FC.

The Danish side indeed had a dream start to the game after budding marksman Andreas Skov Olsen put them ahead with just six minutes on the clock.

Donyoh extended the Right to Dream Park outfit's advantage in the 27th minutes with a beautiful strike.

The Greek giants pulled a goal back through Efthymios Koulouris in the 74th minute but tried as they did in the latter stages of the game, the Wild Tigers held on to record another pre-season victory.

The 23-year-old midfielder enjoyed a fantastic season for the side last term before he suffered an injury setback during the campaign - and has to be sidelined for almost seven months.

Donyoh scored five goals and provided two assists in eight games before suffering the injury.

He was part of the players Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah called for the 2019 AFCON qualifier against Ethiopia last year through his club failed to release him.

