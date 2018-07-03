EXCLUSIVE: KP Boateng Set For Serie A Return After Agreeing Deal With Sassuolo

Ghana forward Kevin Prince Boateng has agreed on contract terms with Italian side Sassuolo.

Boateng joined Eintracht Frankfurt at the start of last season's campaign, helping them to a shock victory over Bayern Munich in the DFB Pokal final.

The 31-year-old's impressive display for the Eagles has attracted interest from a host of clubs.

Reports say understands that the Ghana international, who had had two separate spells with AC Milan, will return to the Serie A after agreeing on a three-year deal with Sassuolo.

Once the final details of the deal with Frankfurt are agreed, the Ghanaian will be officially announced as a Neroverdi player.

He helped AC Milan clinch the Scudetto in the 2010-11 season.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com