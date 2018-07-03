EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian Youngster Elisha Owusu Completes Sochaux Loan Move

France born Ghanaian youngster Elisha Owusu has joined Sochaux on a season-long loan from Olympique Marseille.

The 20-year-old defensive midfielder will spend the entire 2018/2019 campaign at the Ligue 2 side.

Owusu spent two seasons at Olympique Lyon II in the France fourth tie after graduating from the U19 at the end of the 2015/2016 season.

Owusu is eligible to represent either France or Ghana at the international level.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com