I Had To Use "Takashi" To Stop Andrés Iniesta - Laryea Kingston Reveals

Former Ghana international, Laryea Kingston has revealed how he struggled to stop Andrés Iniesta from possessing the ball in a preseason friendly match against Barcelona.

The former Spain and Barcelona legend who is widely remembered for scoring the winning goal for his country in the 2010 FIFA World Cup final against Netherland in South Africa was one of the most decorated midfielders in world football due to his ability to read and understand the game.

And according to the former Celtic winger, he had to use "takashi" to stop Iniesta from possessing the ball.

Speaking after Iniesta hanged his boots from international duties after they were crashed out in the ongoing FIFA World Cup by Russia on penalties, Kingston said, "Andrés Iniesta is a pure talent and the world is going to miss him," he told TV3.

"He played together with Xavi and they kept on creating chances and making things easy for strikers to score goals and win Ballon d'Or's but they never won that award.

"He [Andrés Iniesta] makes playing football very easy for his teammates at club and country.

"I remember we played against Barcelona in a preseason and I couldn't contain him. He is very smart on the ball and I had to use "takashi" to stop him from possessing the ball.

"Eventually, I had to ask my teammate to track him down because I couldn't stop him.

"I think his country is really going to miss him because of his creativity and how he makes playing football looks easy," he added.

Andrés Iniesta made 131 appearances for Spain and scored 13 goals, winning the 2010 World Cup, UEFA European Champions in 2008 and 2012, UEFA European U-19 Championship in 2002 and UEFA European U-17 Championship in 2001 all with his national team.

He also won 9 Spanish La Liga titles, 6 Copa del Rey titles, 6 Supercopa de España titles, 4 UEFA Champions League titles, 2 UEFA Super Cups and 3 FIFA Club World trophies all with FC Barcelona.

Andrés Iniesta currently plies his trade at Japanese club Vissel Kobe.