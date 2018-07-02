More Attractive Prizes To Be Won In 2018 Big Millennium Marathon Raffle – Cathy Morton

Mrs Cathy Morton, a Race Director and Managing Partner of the 2018 Big Millennium Marathon has disclosed that this year’s event on September 22 at the Independence Square is going to be different with an innovation to attract business to sports and there are more prizes to be won.

She said companies, organisations and interested individuals would be given the opportunity to display and advertise their brands, products and services.

She hinted that many institutions have applied and there are limited spaces available for corporate organisations and international partners.

According to Mrs Morton there is going to be the first ever marathon wedding in the world in Ghana, the centre of the earth and sports fans are going to enjoy more on that day.

She expressed that the Big Millennium Marathon 2018 is to promote Tourism, open and expand Business Opportunities and propagate the need for Unity, Peace and Living Healthy Lifestyles among Africans to enhance the United Nations (UN) Sustainability Goals.

She mentioned some of the nationals who have expressed interest of coming as from USA, UK, Germany, Canada, Switzerland, Italy, Japan, India, China, Mexico, Columbia, Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Liberia, South Africa, Nigeria, Togo, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire,

She noted that the Mini Raffle was put in place also to entice the general public to register on time and change their standard of living.

“There are more draws and more fantastic prizes to be won, so we want more people to get involved and join the Big Millennium Marathon, it's going to be big this year” she added.

The Big Millennium Marathon is sponsored by companies like Unilever, Whirlpool (Ederick Ltd), Twellium, Japan Motors, Garmin, Wigal, Papaye, MenzGold, Alliance Insurance, Elite Sports, ddp, Blue Skies, NLA, Can -West, Royal Habits, Smart Books, Impact Clinic, Emirates and Accra Mall.

The media partners are Multimedia Group, African Sports Media, SWAG Of Africa, GH One Tv, Agoo Tv, Kwese Sports Tv, Graphic Communications Group and others.

Some popular personalities have been appointed as Ambassadors of the Millennium Marathon, they include; HE. Claudia Turbay, Colombian Ambassador to Ghana, Dr Vanessa Atikpui (Official Doctor), Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, Joselyn Dumas, Nana Aba Anamuah, D Flex, Naa Ashorkor of Starr Fm and GH One Tv. The Face of the 2018 Big Millennium Marathon is Mariam Ismail from Tanzania.

The event is also supported by the Ministry of Youth & Sports, Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Health, the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), National Sports Authority (NSA), Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) and the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC).