GOC Advises Ghanaian Youth To Stop Use Of Tramadol

The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has added their voice to that of the many calling on the Ghanaian youth to put an end to the abuse of drugs especially the use of tramadol.

According to the GOC, the youth are the future of the country and it is incumbent on all to ensure that they are guided and moulded into responsible adults.

It was contained in a statement issued by the communication department of the GOC at commemorate the Olympic Day Celebration amongst members of the Olympic fraternity.

“Sports is an avenue which gives our youth hope, aspiration and provides a platform for them to live their dreams, that is why the GOC together with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is committed to, and investing in the identification, nurturing and development of the talents of our youth to the highest level that they can attain.

“This is our pledge to you; you must also pledge to stay away from drugs,” the statement advised.

The GOC also called on all and sundry to do away with politics in sports because sports is the only avenue that unites the country irrespective of one’s religion, political affiliation, ethnic group or social background.

“We at the GOC is committed to the development and promotion of sports in the country and will continue to execute this mandate for our young talented youth in sports.

“We, therefore, call for more collaborative efforts between stakeholders like the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS), National Sports Authority (NSA) and the GOC,” the statement added.

The International Olympic Committee created the Olympic Day as an event to commemorate the establishment of the Olympics and also to educate the sport loving people and the society about Olympism.

The Olympic Day is a festive event bringing together people of all ages and from every background. The activities must be linked to Olympism and its promotion.

In January 1948, the IOC approved the idea of Olympic Day to commemorate the creation of the IOC on June 23, 1894, in Paris, a sort of “birthday” of the Olympic Movement at the 42nd IOC Session in St Moritz, Switzerland.