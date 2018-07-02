OFFICIAL: Kwadwo Asamoah Completes Inter Milan Move

Italian giants, Inter Milan have signed Ghana international Kwadwo Asamoah.

The midfielder's contract will be activated when the transfer window officially opens on 1 July 2018 will end 30 June 2021.

Asamoah joins Inter Milan from fellow Italian side Juventus where he won so many laurels with the side.

In six seasons in Turin, he won 13 trophies, featuring 156 times and scoring five goals in Serie A, the Coppa Italia, Supercoppa Italiana, Champions League and Europa League, bringing a valuable mix of versatility and reliability.