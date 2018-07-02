Number 12 Part 2 Drops After World Cup

A part two of the Number 12 investigative piece that left the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in tatters is set to be released after the world up, ace Journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has disclosed.

The Number 12 video released on the 6th of June last month highlighted how over 60 referees take monies to determine the outcome of games. FIFA match officials, Reginald Lathbridge, Samuel Sukah, Nathan Anafo, Dawood Ouedraogo, Eric Nantiere, Theresa Akongyam, Latif Adaari Abdul and Ibrahim Adams Badiu were all caught on tape allegedly taking cash to influence the outcome of matches.

According to the most feared investigative Journalist on the African Continent, there will be a part 2 of the documentary which would mainly focus on referees accepting bribes and would be released after the Russia 2018 World Cup.

He believes referees that take bribes to influence the outcomes of games do not only exist in Ghana, hence his decision to widen his investigations to other African countries.

In an interview on Kumasi based Radio Station Nhyira FM, Anas declared that during their Number 12 documentary Investigations, they looked into 36 referees across the African Continent. Therefore anyone who describes Number 12 as purely Ghanaian work is misfiring.

“We are still not even finished playing the Number 12. It is still playing. After the world cup there will be few from other countries which will drop. Of course we haven’t done Nigeria yet. We did over 36 referees in Africa”, he explained.

He concedes that indeed there was a Ghanaian component but the issues with referees is an African phenomenon. Referees are attacked in many other countries with the likes of Sierra Leone, Burkina Faso, Guinea all witnesses incidents of that nature, hence his decision to investigate other countries on the continent.

He also admits that there are implications in the Ghana one but he did the story looking at an entire continental problem and finding solution to it

“I don’t know whether I found a solution to it. I believe posterity will judge us but I did my utmost best, I put in the effort like I did in the Judges case”.

Currently, Government of Ghana is collaborating with world football Governing Body FIFA to find ways of resolving issues in the country to see to it that football activities continue.